COSTAIN. Dulcie, Peter, John and Anne would like to thank everyone who attended the funeral service for William. Many thanks to everyone who sent cards, donations, flowers and the kind and caring words at this very sad time. We would like to thank Rev'd Chris Belfield for conducting a wonderful service, and to everyone at Port St Mary Methodist Church. Thank you to T S Keggen & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors for handling all the funeral arrangements. We would like to wish everyone a very Peaceful New Year.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 10, 2020