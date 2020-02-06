Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Corlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William David (Ago) Corlett

Add a Memory
William David (Ago) Corlett Obituary
CORLETT. Suddenly at his home, William David (Ago) aged 73 years of Slieau Whallian Park, St Johns. Dearly loved son of the late William and Ruth, brother of Michael, Kenneth and the late Helen, brother in law of Margaret, Ann and the late Allan, uncle to Lorna, Geoffrey, Brian, Christopher, Matthew and Thomas. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A service to celebrate David's life will take place at 2pm on Monday 10th February at Douglas Borough Cemetery chapel followed by interment. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Friends of Robert Owen House, c/o Mrs G.Corkish, Ballaglass, Eleanora Drive, Douglas, IM2 3NN. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -