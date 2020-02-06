|
CORLETT. Suddenly at his home, William David (Ago) aged 73 years of Slieau Whallian Park, St Johns. Dearly loved son of the late William and Ruth, brother of Michael, Kenneth and the late Helen, brother in law of Margaret, Ann and the late Allan, uncle to Lorna, Geoffrey, Brian, Christopher, Matthew and Thomas. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A service to celebrate David's life will take place at 2pm on Monday 10th February at Douglas Borough Cemetery chapel followed by interment. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Friends of Robert Owen House, c/o Mrs G.Corkish, Ballaglass, Eleanora Drive, Douglas, IM2 3NN. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 6, 2020