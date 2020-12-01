Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Dawson

Add a Memory
William Dawson Obituary
DAWSON. William (Bill) of Castletown passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday 24th November 2020. Beloved and loving husband of 69 years to Beryl; devoted father to Juliet, Peter and Karen: doting Grandpa to Rachel, Hannah and Kate and adored Pa to Tilly. You will always be in our hearts and conversations. A private funeral will take place. Thank you to Caros Care and Hospice at Home who looked after him so well. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone 824134 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -