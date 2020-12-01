|
DAWSON. William (Bill) of Castletown passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday 24th November 2020. Beloved and loving husband of 69 years to Beryl; devoted father to Juliet, Peter and Karen: doting Grandpa to Rachel, Hannah and Kate and adored Pa to Tilly. You will always be in our hearts and conversations. A private funeral will take place. Thank you to Caros Care and Hospice at Home who looked after him so well. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone 824134 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 1, 2020