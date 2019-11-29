|
Brown. Peacefully on Saturday 26th October 2019 at his home, William Dickson aged 57 years of Belmont Terrace, Douglas. Beloved son of the late Evelyn and William, much loved brother of James, Isobel and David he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 14th November at 1.15pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice, Isle of Man, Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019