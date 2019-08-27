|
HYSLOP. William Douglas (Dougie) peacefully in his 94th year on Thursday 22nd August 2019 at Springfield Grange, Douglas and formerly of Ballachrink Farm, Braaid, and Glen Vine Marown. Dearly loved Husband of Barbara. Very proud Father of Jennifer, David and Susan. Much loved Father in Law, Grand Father and Great Grand Father. The funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday 4th September 2019 at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be made to Leonard Cheshire Outreach at Willow House Onchan IM3 1AJ or to Isle of Man Anti Cancer Association unit 6B Middle River Ind Est IM2 1AL. All enquiries please to Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel, 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 27, 2019