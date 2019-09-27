|
Hyslop. William Douglas. The family of Dougie thank all who attended the funeral service, sent messages of sympathy and gave donations in lieu of flowers. We appreciate it very much. Thanks to Grace Easthope for conducting the service and Kissack's Funeral Directors for their help and support. Many thanks also to those who helped in caring for Doug over recent years including Reayrt-ny-Baie Day Centre, Community Nurses, Springfield Nursing Home, 1st Care and family and friends.
