Prescott. Peacefully on Friday 10th January 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Surrounded by his family, William Edward (Eddie) aged 90 years of the Park Onchan. Beloved husband of Elsie, loving Dad to David, Helen and John, dear Father in law to Helen, John and Christine, treasured grandad to Kelsey, Hayley, Richard and Michael he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Monday 20th January at 11.30am at St Peters Church, Onchan. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Manx Blind Welfare, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, Isle of man, IM1 3AW Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 01624842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 17, 2020