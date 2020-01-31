|
PRESCOTT. William Edward (Eddie). Elsie and family would like to thank the large number of people who attended Edward's Funeral held on 20th January 2020 and for the many cards, letters, phone calls and flowers that we received from friends and neighbours including Amanda and Robert in England. Edward would have been very proud of the Military Police Guard of Honour and the Standard Bearers from the Military Police and the Onchan Branch of the British Legion. We are very grateful to Harry Owens for the Bible reading; to organist Wendy McDowell who played so beautifully and to the Rev. Alessandra Di Chiara for her kindness in helping us through this sad time. Thank you also to Mint, King Edward Bay for the delicious buffet and Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful flowers. The help, guidance and support given by Simon Mellor of David Lancaster Funeral Directors was gratefully appreciated. Finally, the family wishes to thank everybody who donated to Manx Blind Welfare who looked after Edward so well.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 31, 2020