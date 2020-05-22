|
GRIFFITHS. William "Morgan", MD0 DXW, formerly of Castletown, joined the celestial ranks of the Silent Keys on Monday 18th May 2020 at 12.35pm age 69. Loving partner and best friend of Margie, fondly known as 'Phil' by his beloved stepsons Nick, Doods and Glenn, adoring grandad to Daisy, son of the late Mona Griffiths (nee Radcliffe), brother to Betty, Cliff, Ann, Norman and the late Sonny, father of Kevin and William. A proper celebration of Morgan's life will be held later. Morgan was known for his love of planes, radios and aerials, he adored cats, was a huge fan of Bach, interested in photography, cars, clocks and luxury pens and relished all things Italian especially Peroni, pizza and ice cream. Morgan was charming, courageous, generous to a fault and a discerning listener, a great defender and a rock to many. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed for his sense of humour, knowledge and sound advice. Flowers are optional, memorial donations may be sent to Manncat. Enquiries T S Keggen & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 22, 2020