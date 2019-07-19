|
|
HAWKINS. On Wednesday 17th July 2019 peacefully at his home. William (John) aged 77 years of Creggan Beg, Port St Mary. Dearly loved husband of Elaine, dear father of Lindsay and Jim, Fiona and Allan, Simon and Jennifer and loving stepfather of Marie, Ian and Karen, Lorraine and Chris, proud grandfather of Saffy, Fawn, Hallie, Eden, James, Chloe and Hannah, brother of Joyce, Cynthia and the late Wendy and a much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral service will be held at 1.00pm on Friday 26th July at St Mary's Church, Port St Mary followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. IM4 4RP. Family would like to thank all at ward 9 Noble's Hospital and Hospice at Home. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd., Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone: Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 19, 2019