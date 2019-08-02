|
SKELLY. On Tuesday 30th July 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, William Joseph "Billy" of Vicarage Park, Braddan, beloved husband for 58 years of the late Margaret. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 1.15pm on Friday 9th August 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The BRDC Benevolent Fund, c/o Rawlinson & Hunter, Eighth Floor, 6 New Street Square London EC4A 3AQ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 2, 2019