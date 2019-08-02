Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Skelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joseph (Billy) Skelly

Add a Memory
William Joseph (Billy) Skelly Obituary
SKELLY. On Tuesday 30th July 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, William Joseph "Billy" of Vicarage Park, Braddan, beloved husband for 58 years of the late Margaret. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 1.15pm on Friday 9th August 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The BRDC Benevolent Fund, c/o Rawlinson & Hunter, Eighth Floor, 6 New Street Square London EC4A 3AQ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.