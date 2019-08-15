Home

BLACKBURN. On Thursday 16th May 2019 tragically in Dubai, William Kenneth "Will" aged 26 years, formerly of Douglas, beloved son of Gary and Jo, dearly loved brother of Chris and Emma, much loved grandson of Ken and Joan and the late William and Audrey, he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A service to celebrate Will's life will be held at St. Peters Church, Onchan at 2.30pm on Wednesday 19th June 2019. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Dots Dream Foundation, 26 Princes Street, Douglas, IM1 1BD. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
