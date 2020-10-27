|
Burton. William Kershaw (Bill) aged 83 years of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 24th October. Loving husband of Pat, dear father of Karen, Steph, Billy and Lisa, Grandad of Trevor, Mally, Sammy-Jo, Mikey, Kerry-Lee and Jayden, and great grandad of Joshua, Zarah, Freddie, Sienna and Bump. Much loved brother of Ted, and brother-in-law to Marie, Bill and Margaret. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends, especially those from the Pepsimax Bowling Alley. Bill's family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the staff from Hospice IOM who were involved in his care during his illness. The funeral service will take place at 11.30 on Thursday 5th November 2020 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired can be sent to Hospice IOM. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 27, 2020