McFarland. On Tuesday the 3rd of March 2020 at Noble's Hospital, after an illness bravely borne. William (Campbell) aged 87 years of Reayrt Ny Baie, Albert Terrace, Douglas formerly of Cooil Roi Laxey. Loving husband of Barbara, dearest father of Lorraine and Lawrence, a dearly loved grandad. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. R.I.P The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday the 13th of March at 1.15pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Reayrt Ny Baie Residents Comfort Fund, Albert Terrace, Douglas. Enquiries to A Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 10, 2020