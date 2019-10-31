|
GELLING. On Monday 28th October 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital after a short illness, William Patrick aged 61 years of Manor Road in Douglas. Loving partner of Linda, dearly loved dad of Nicola, William and Heather, much loved grandad of Heather, Katy and Olivia. He will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and former colleagues at the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company. The family would like to thank the staff at Noble's Hospital ICU for their dedication and support. The funeral service will take place at 10.30am on Monday 4th November at Douglas Borough Cemetery Chapel, Glencrutchery Road in Douglas followed by private interment at Lonan Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to RNLI (Douglas Branch), c/o Mrs M.E.Corran, 4, Thirlmere Avenue, Lakeside Gardens, Onchan, IM3 2DP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 31, 2019