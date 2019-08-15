|
|
ROWLEY. On Thursday 9th May 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, William Simon Aynsley Rowley of Baldrine, beloved husband of Maria, dear brother of Yvonne, he will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 12.15pm on Friday 24th May 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to either Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP or to British Red Cross - Isle of Man, 4w Isle of Man Business Park, Douglas, IM2 2QZ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019