Tickle. Peacefully on Saturday 6th April 2019 at his home. William (Will) Thomas aged 74 years off St John's. Loving Cousin to Meryl, John and Pam, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. A celebration of Wills life will take place on Wednesday 1st May 2019 at 1pm at Royal Chapel St John's. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be sent to RNLI (Peel branch), C/o Helen Dickinson, 16 Queens Drive, Peel, IM5 1BQ. All enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019