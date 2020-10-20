|
TYSON. Capt. William (Bill), passed away peacefully on Wednesday 14th October 2020 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of the late Mariafrancis Theresa and a loving Dad. After a lifetime on the sea he has begun his last voyage. Funeral service and celebration of Bill's life will take place at 1.15pm on Friday 23rd October 2020 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Mrs Rhian Cowin ,C/o Douglas Lifeboat Station, South Quay, Battery Pier, Douglas, IM1 5BT.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 20, 2020