|
|
HUGHES. On Wednesday 21st October 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, William Vincent (Billy) aged 82 years of Tynwald Court in Douglas. Beloved husband of the late Annie, loving dad of Jimmy, Sean, Sharon and Billy, a devoted grandad and great grandad, dear brother of Renee, Carol, Stan and James. 'His personality and humour will be missed by all who know him'. A Requiem Mass will take place at 12noon on Friday 30th October at St Mary's Church, Hill Street in Douglas followed by interment at Douglas Lawn Cemetery. Floral tributes to Kingswood Funeral Home or donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 27, 2020