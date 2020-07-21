Home

Willy Hansen Obituary
Hansen. Willy aged 73 years of Port St Mary, peacefully on Thursday 16th July 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Dearly loved husband of Sue, father-figure to Barry and Kath, much loved grandpa of Natalie and Hannah and a loved brother of Eric, Alexandra and the late Helga. A private cremation will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium. A memorial service and Celebration of Willy's life will be held at a later date to be announced. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Information & Support Service, Main Entrance, Noble's Hospital, Braddan, IM4 4RJ. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 21, 2020
