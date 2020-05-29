|
GIBB. Wilson passed away peacefully after a short illness on Friday 22nd May 2020 at Noble's Hospital aged 86 years. Known to many as 'Rup' or 'Willie' he was former Manager of Douglas Corporation Horse Trams, a dear friend to the late Joyce Little of Glen Vine and brother to the late Edmund of the Level, Colby. He will be sadly missed by his many friends. Due to the current circumstances, a private cremation will be held at 1:15pm on Friday 5th June at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Rebecca House, Hospice Isle of Man, Strang IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 29, 2020