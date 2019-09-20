Home

Wyn Gardner

Wyn Gardner Obituary
GARDNER. On Thursday 12th September 2019, suddenly at her home, Cronk-Y-Berry, Douglas, surrounded by her loving family, Wyn beloved wife of the late Roger, dearly loved mother of Brenda, Stephen and Ian, mother-in-law of Karen, much loved nanny of Josh, Sam and Amy, and a dear sister of Arthur and Alan, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 11.30am on Friday 27th September 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 20, 2019
