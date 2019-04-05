Resources More Obituaries for Wyn McFarlane Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wyn (Thorley) McFarlane

Obituary McFarlane, Wyn (née Thorley). Graham and Nigel wish to express their sincere thanks for the many cards, 'phone calls, Facebook comments, Masses, prayers and personal messages received following the death of Wyn. Along with the manner of her passing, including the tender help given, these have been a source of great comfort and support. Graham and Nigel are also grateful to all those who attended the funeral as well as to Rev Joe Heaton and Father Leo Cooper for conducting it compassionately. Thanks also to the members of St Mary's Ladies' Working Party (of which Wyn was Treasurer for 27 years) and Port St Mary WI (of which she was a longstanding member) for the splendid catering after the service. Throughout, Mr Steven Corkish of Kingswood Funeral Home has made a difficult time so much easier with his effortless professionalism, courtesy and attention. We'll meet again. Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries