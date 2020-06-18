Aileen Marie Elliott passed away on June 15, 2020 surrounded by members of her loving family.

She was born on Feb. 3, 1926 in New Albany, Ind., the daughter of Mildred and Arthur Lipps. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School for eight years graduating from New Albany High School in 1944.

She became a private secretary for several years before going to Indiana University where she graduated with a BA degree in advertising journalism in 1951. She became a copy writer at Keeling and Company, an advertising agency in Indianapolis, Ind.

It was there that she met the love of her life, Robert W. Elliott Jr. at a USO dance. It was love at first sight when they saw each other across a crowded dance floor. After dating for a year, they married on Nov. 28,1953 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Albany, Ind.

After an extended honeymoon she and Bob returned to East Tawas where they raised five wonderful children, Robert W. III (Bert) of Belding, Kevin (Tina) of West Branch, Mark (Susan) of East Tawas, Julie Rybar (Ron) of Fenton and Charles (Julie) of West Branch. When her youngest child entered school, Aileen became the director teacher of the first Tawas Headstart Center and retired 23 years later.

Aileen enjoyed walking, reading, playing cards, and the hunting camp but most of all spending time with family and friends. She was a 30-year plus member of the Iosco County Quota Club that helps the hearing impaired and disadvantaged women and children. A 20-year volunteer at Tawas St Joseph Hospital, Aileen was a member of Red Hat Society, FISH Program, and CCW of Holy Family Church.

She is survived by her loving children and grandchildren, Robert Elliott, Tony Elliott, Jennie (Ryan) Ladley, Maureen Elliott, Peter (Amanda) Elliott, Daniel (Christina) Elliott, Nicholas Elliott, Matthew Rybar, Megan Rybar, Macauley Rybar, Benjamin Elliott, Hannah Elliott, Kathryn Elliott and Samuel Elliott; great grandchildren, Vivian Ladley, Jacob Ladley and Liam Elliott; along with many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert W. Elliott Jr.; parents and in-laws, Robert and Kathryn Elliott; brother, Henry (Mary Lou) Lipps; and sister, Rita (Woody) Woodruff.

Her funeral will be held at Holy Family Church in East Tawas on Saturday, June 20 for family members only. A Celebration of Aileen's Life is being planned for summer 2021.

In lieu of flowers, Aileen requested that memorial contributions be made to East Tawas Library, Tawas St. Joseph Hospital, Tawas Area Educational Foundation, St. Jude's Hospital or Tawas Museum.

