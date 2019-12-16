|
|
Alan Forest Walter of Hale, formerly of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away Dec. 10, 2019 at the age of 95.
Alan was born in Hamtramck to Roland and Florence (Gallagher). He graduated from McKenzie High School in 1942 and then went on to serve our country with the United States Marine Corps during World War II where he was on active duty for 37 months.
After being honorably discharged from the service, Alan attended the Michigan College of Mining and Technology (now Michigan Technological University) in Houghton and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering.
He married Bette-Joyce and together they were blessed with their two children, Alan and Judith. Mr. Walter was preceded in death by Bette-Joyce.
From 1951 to 1965, Alan was involved in various engineering assignments in Michigan. Beginning in 1965, his civilian years were spent in Las Vegas, Nev., ending with retirement as chief engineer for the Las Vegas Valley Water District. Alan was a Nevada Registered Civil Engineer and a Nevada Water Rights Surveyor. During this time he rose to the rank of president of the Colorado River Water Users Association.
Alan enjoyed his retirement in Hale and West Branch. He was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in West Branch.
On July 30, 2018, Alan was awarded the WWII Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal in West Branch by U.S. House of Representative John Moolenaar (R) – Michigan.
He is survived by his children, Alan R. (and Karin) Walter of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Judith Pokrywki of Lincoln Park; and his sister, Eleanor Bourgeois of Westland. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marietta (Springgate-Jonas).
Visitation began at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 100 E. Houghton Ave., West Branch, with The Reverend Brian Chace officiating. Military Honors were rendered at 10:45 a.m. Mr. Walter will be cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Alan to Trinity Episcopal Church, 100 E. Houghton Ave., P.O. Box 83, West Branch, Michigan, 48661.
Arrangements were by Buresh Funeral Home – Hale, www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, 2019