Alan R. Lickfeldt, 69, of Citrus Springs, Fla., passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at North Florida/South Georgia VAMC, Gainesville, Fla.
A native of Bay City, he was born April 20, 1950 to the late Eugene and the late Lorraine (DeGrow) Lickfeldt, one of five children. Alan honorably and proudly served his country from 1968-1974, in Vietnam, as a member of the United States Navy aboard the USS Reeves and on the rivers of the region.
Mr. Lickfeldt graduated from the Ashland Theological Seminary, Ashland, Ohio in 1983 and also studied at the Institute of the Holy Land in Israel. As an ordained minister for several decades, Alan was also a lifetime American Legion member and a former American Legion Chaplain for 14 years.
As a gifted carpenter, Alan loved woodworking, but also loved sailing, hunting and fishing. Alan moved to Citrus Springs in December of 2018 from East Tawas, and was a faithful member of Grace Bible Church, Homosassa, Fla.
Alan is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Verna Lickfeldt of Citrus Springs; daughters, Teresa Hoffman (husband Daniel) of Dunnellon, Fla. and Erika Carpenter of Hale; sister, Glenna Swaffield (husband Jack) of Sterling; brother, Tim Lickfelt (wife Eva) of AuGres; sister, Jan Ericson (husband Paul) of Tawas City; and brother Kurt Lickfelt (wife Roxanne), also of Tawas City; grandchildren, Shelby Romeo (husband Michael), Saleen Valentine, Nathan Lickfeldt (wife Natiera), Skylar Hoffman and Maya Ingram. Alan also has a great granddaughter on the way, Natalee Marie Romeo, due near Christmas. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at Grace Bible Church in Homosassa, Fla. on Mon., Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. until noon, where a celebration of life will take place at noon, officiated by Revs. Ray Herriman and Steve Amaral. Interment will be on Tues., Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Florida National Cemetery with the United States Navy and the American Legion rendering military honors.
In lieu of flowers, Alan's family requests that memorial contributions in his name be made to Fisher House Foundation at www.fisherhouse.org. Arrangements are by Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Fla., www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10, 2019