Alberta Louise Terry, age 85, of Tawas City, died under the loving care of her family and hospice on March 26, 2019 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in Tawas City.

She was born the daughter of Arthur and Berneta (Drumm) Grove on Sept. 20, 1933 in Alabaster. Alberta married Roy Pridemore on Dec. 10, 1950 and together they shared 27 years of marriage and raised two boys. He preceded her in death on June 15, 1977. She then married Joseph Terry on May 5, 1978 and together they shared 23 years of marriage.

Alberta is survived by her son, Art (Lynn) Pridemore; special friend, Lynne Stiehl; her grandchildren, Amy (Jason) Nicholas, April (Cory) Adams, Juliann Studer, Amanda Pridemore, Bill (Jessamine) Dearing, Corey (Jennifer) Dearing and Kris Knowlton; great grandchildren, Promise (Korey) Caskey, Jon Kunnas, Abi Kunnas, Gabe Kunnas, Landon and Zandon Studer, Riley Nicholas, Ruby, Ramona and Henry Dearing and Aaron Knowlton; and great-great granddaughter, Ellie Caskey.

Alberta was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Roy Pridemore and Joseph Terry; son, Timothy Pridemore; and two brothers, Richard and Jerry Grove.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 30 at 2 p.m. at Buresh Funeral home in Tawas City. Interment followed in Saints Cemetery in Whittemore. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

416 Whittemore St

Tawas City , MI 48763

