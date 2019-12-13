Home

Alger J. Pawloski


1935 - 2019
Alger J. Pawloski Obituary
Alger J. Pawloski, age 84, of Greenbush passed away peacefully in his sleep with family members at his bedside on Dec. 2, 2019.
Born in Parisville, Mich. to Helen (Tarasinski) and Walter in 1935, Alger served in the United States Army and lived in California before returning home to grow his family. Alger graduated from Saint Clair Junior College and Wayne State University before retiring in 1997. He enjoyed hunting in Colorado, fishing across Michigan, and spending time outdoors.
Alger is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Sharon, eight children, Sheri (Gary) King, Jeffrey (Staci), Timothy (Cathy), Mary Carpenter, Matthew (Jennifer), Scott (Beth), Lisa (Steve) Gordon, and Dana (Eric) Zurawski, five siblings, Robert (Ann Marie), Richard (Judy), Leonard (Kathy), Jane (Luis) Salas, and Cynthia (Mark) McCormick as well as many others who loved him referred to him as Grandpa, Great Grandpa, or Uncle Al. He is preceded in death by his son, Alan and brother, Gerry (Galya).
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please consider a memorial donation to Compassus Hospice of Northern Michigan. Online condolences can be registered www.mcwilliamsfh.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 13, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020
