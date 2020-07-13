1/1
Alice 'Louine' Docking
Alice "Louine" Docking passed away July 10, 2020 at Tawas Village. She was 100 years old.
Louine was born March 23, 1920 and was a resident of the Tawas area since the late 50s. She graduated from the Stone School House in Houghton Lake.
Louine was employed at Tawas Industries for many years. For 39 years she cared for her son, Ron Soults, who was critically injured in an automobile accident. She was very active in the Iosco County Medical Care Facility Auxiliary. The Auxiliary raised thousands of dollars for the Medical Care Facility, providing equipment and other needed items.
Her hobbies included collecting rocks along the Lake Superior shoreline, gardening, painting and reading. She attended First Baptist Church of Tawas City for many years.
She was married to Donald Docking for 34 years.
She is survived by two sons, Gary (Alberta) Soults and Dan (Nancy) Soults. She had nine grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Ida Bebee; her brother, Alden; one son, Lyle "Ron" Soults; and a grandson.
The family will be gathering at her graveside as she is laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery in East Tawas Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buresh Kobs Funeral Home
416 Whittemore St
Tawas , MI 48763
989-362-8191
