|
|
Alice F. Shellenbarger, age 90, of Hale passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 202 at Hale Creek Manor.
She was born on May 27, 1929 in Tawas City to John and Florence (Graves) Dooley. She married Perry Shellenbarger on June 18, 1950 in Hale. She worked numerous jobs over the years.
She worked at Wyatt's Market, the Hale Bakery where she was noted for baking and decorating cakes for all occasions, drove a truck she named "VI" and was the cashier for her husband's auctioneering business. She collected dolls, jewelry, coins, built furniture and did upholstering. She and Perry both called and taught square dancing over the years.
Alice is survived by her sons, Elite (Nancy) Shellenbarger of Hale, Plynn (Karol) Shellenbarger of Hale, Keyno (Karen) Shellenbarger of East Lansing, Tyson (Terri) Shellenbarger of Hale and Kyle (Jamie) Shellenbarger of Rapid City; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Wilma Ruckle of Hale; many nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Perry; and sister, Ila Katterman.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at Hale First United Methodist Church, 201 W. Main in Hale. Services will be at noon with Pastor Melvin Leach officiating at the church. Interment will follow at Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery in Hale. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11, 2020