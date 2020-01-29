Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buresh Kobs Funeral Home
416 Whittemore St
Tawas , MI 48763
989-362-8191
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Mayburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice H. Mayburn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice H. Mayburn Obituary
Alice H. Mayburn, age 94, of East Tawas passed away on Jan. 28, 2020 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.
Alice was born in Detroit on Aug. 14, 1925 to Abram and Helene (Gutknecht) Olsen. She attended Wayne State University and then worked for the S.S. Kresge Company.
Alice met and married her husband Robert in 1948 in Detroit and lived there until 1991 at which time she moved to East Tawas to be closer to her daughter and her family. Alice loved bird watching, animals, reading and playing bingo at the Tawas Senior Center, but most of all she loved her family.
Alice is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Stephen Baynes; adoring grandsons, Ryan Baynes, James (Chelsea) Baynes and Christopher Mayburn; and great grandchildren Cameron and Jessica Mayburn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and son, Kenneth.
A private family service will take place at Glen Eden Cemetery in Livonia. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Iosco Humane Society or the animal shelter of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -