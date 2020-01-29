|
|
Alice H. Mayburn, age 94, of East Tawas passed away on Jan. 28, 2020 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.
Alice was born in Detroit on Aug. 14, 1925 to Abram and Helene (Gutknecht) Olsen. She attended Wayne State University and then worked for the S.S. Kresge Company.
Alice met and married her husband Robert in 1948 in Detroit and lived there until 1991 at which time she moved to East Tawas to be closer to her daughter and her family. Alice loved bird watching, animals, reading and playing bingo at the Tawas Senior Center, but most of all she loved her family.
Alice is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Stephen Baynes; adoring grandsons, Ryan Baynes, James (Chelsea) Baynes and Christopher Mayburn; and great grandchildren Cameron and Jessica Mayburn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and son, Kenneth.
A private family service will take place at Glen Eden Cemetery in Livonia. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Iosco Humane Society or the animal shelter of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11, 2020