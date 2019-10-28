|
Allen Laverne Deline, age 86, of South Branch, formerly of Romulus, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 with family by his side at home.
Allen was born Nov. 3, 1932 in Davison to the late Claude and Estella (Randalle) Deline. He joined the United States Army after leaving high school serving from Nov. 15, 1949 to Oct. 7, 1953 during the Korean Conflict. Upon discharge he began his long time career with General Motors as an inspector retiring in 1985.
He then moved to the South Branch area to enjoy retirement. Allen enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, gardening, lawn mowing, wood splitting, building homes and snow plowing.
Allen is survived by his children, Katherine (Scott) Maichele, Kurtis (Carol) Deline, Karen Boka, Kristine (John) DeTroyer, Kelly (John) Compton and Karl Deline; grandchildren, Jill and Jayna, Ashley, Elizabeth, Dana, Natalie, Haley and Garrison, Dawn and David, Jeremy and Brandon, and Andrea and Jimmy; great grandchildren, Britta, Emory, Malcolm and Penelope, Andrew, Anabela and Anthony, Sebastian and Carter, and Madeline, Addison and Amelia; and long time companion, Beverly Kuschel. In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by his sisters, Reta, Edna, Gladys, Marie, Mae, Violet, Renis and Connie; and brother, Marshall Claude (Bud).
Visitation for Allen will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 South Washington Street, Hale. Funeral ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. that afternoon. Interment with military honors will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery in South Branch. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2019