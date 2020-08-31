Allen Michael Porter of East Tawas, formerly of Houghton Lake, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 59.

Mike was born in West Branch on Nov. 17, 1960 to Frank Porter and the late Judith Pazitka. Mike worked as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver for 29 years and enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Judith Pazitka, who passed away in 2016; and daughter, Lorraine Porter, who passed away in 1985. Mike is survived by his father, Frank Porter; along with his siblings, Ann (Scott) Penman, Mary Pazitka, Joe (Tracy) Pazitka and Janet Davis. He is also survived by his loving friend, Marilyn Burney; and his nieces and nephews, Rick, Amber, Brenden, Presley and Jamison.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Roscommon Township Cemetery in Houghton Lake. Condolences may be sent to members of the family.

