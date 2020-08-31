1/1
Allen Michael Porter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen Michael Porter of East Tawas, formerly of Houghton Lake, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 59.
Mike was born in West Branch on Nov. 17, 1960 to Frank Porter and the late Judith Pazitka. Mike worked as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver for 29 years and enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Judith Pazitka, who passed away in 2016; and daughter, Lorraine Porter, who passed away in 1985. Mike is survived by his father, Frank Porter; along with his siblings, Ann (Scott) Penman, Mary Pazitka, Joe (Tracy) Pazitka and Janet Davis. He is also survived by his loving friend, Marilyn Burney; and his nieces and nephews, Rick, Amber, Brenden, Presley and Jamison.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Roscommon Township Cemetery in Houghton Lake. Condolences may be sent to members of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Aug. 31 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved