|
|
Allen Wayne Niederquell, age 56, of Tawas, passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2020.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Lisa; loving daughters, Chelsea (Terry) Adkison of Grayling and Melissa Niederquell (Kevin) Rehil of Hale; adored grandchildren, Adrianna Adkison and Johnathan Rehil; dear mother, Beverly Niederquell of Hale; and siblings, Brian Niederquell of Owosso and Terri Shellenbarger of Hale. Mr. Niederquell was preceded in death by his father; Kenneth Niederquell.
Allen graduated from Hale High School in 1981 and then went on to graduate from Kirtland Community College with four Associate Degrees in design engineering. He was a devoted NASCAR fan, member of the NRA, attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Hale and was an avid hunter and fisherman for the vast majority of his life.
Mr. Niederquell has been cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be announced and held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Hale Chapel of the Buresh Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.bureshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 29 to May 12, 2020