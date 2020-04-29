Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buresh Funeral Home Inc
121 S Washington St
Hale, MI 48739
(989) 728-2571
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Niederquell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Wayne Niederquell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Wayne Niederquell Obituary
Allen Wayne Niederquell, age 56, of Tawas, passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2020.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Lisa; loving daughters, Chelsea (Terry) Adkison of Grayling and Melissa Niederquell (Kevin) Rehil of Hale; adored grandchildren, Adrianna Adkison and Johnathan Rehil; dear mother, Beverly Niederquell of Hale; and siblings, Brian Niederquell of Owosso and Terri Shellenbarger of Hale. Mr. Niederquell was preceded in death by his father; Kenneth Niederquell.
Allen graduated from Hale High School in 1981 and then went on to graduate from Kirtland Community College with four Associate Degrees in design engineering. He was a devoted NASCAR fan, member of the NRA, attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Hale and was an avid hunter and fisherman for the vast majority of his life.
Mr. Niederquell has been cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be announced and held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Hale Chapel of the Buresh Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.bureshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 29 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -