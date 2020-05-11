Alonzo J. Sherman, age 92, of Oscoda, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Administration Hospital in Saginaw. Alonzo was born on June 12, 1927 in Grand Blanc to the late Grant and Lucy Sherman (nee Culhane). After graduating from high school, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State University in soil conservation. Alonzo then earned his Master's degree from the University of Michigan in 1957 and followed that up with a PhD Candidacy at the University of Hawaii.
He served in the United States Army for two years. His detail included serving as an Intelligence Specialist in Tokyo, Japan. Alonzo's training landed him at Fort Knox, Ky., Fort Belvoir, Va. and Fort Myer in Washington, D.C. Following his honorable discharge from active duty, he pursued a career in Federal Civil Service for the United States Government that spanned 20 years. He has resided in Tokyo, Japan for two years, Honolulu, Hawaii for 11 years and Saginaw for two years.
Alonzo moved to Oscoda in 1972, retired in 1978 and pursued his love of genealogy, antique restoration and local history. He belonged to the Huron Shores Genealogy Society and was a past member of the AuSable-Oscoda Historical Society.
Alonzo always had a story to tell but his most important lesson was to teach his kids about what a great country we live in. He did that by traveling the United States with his family during much of the 1970s.
Alonzo is survived by his wife, Teresa A. Sherman of Oscoda; four children, son, John Charles Sherman of Los Angeles, Calif., son, Grant David Sherman of Atlanta, Ga., daughter, Lucy Ann Fazely of Oscoda, son, Allen Joseph Sherman of Port Orchard, Wash. as well as daughter-in-law, Tracey Sherman of Plano, Texas and son-in-law, Mark Miller of Felton, Calif. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Jason Sherman, Sarah Sherman, Michelle Sherman, Matthew Miller, Jesse Sherman, Jeremy Fazely, Pam Goodman, Amanda Goodman, David Carter and Jenny Carter; several great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Alonzo was preceded in death by his first wife of 49 years, Patricia Ann (Raths) Sherman; daughter, Josephine Marie (Sherman, LeCureux) Farquharson; son, Jeffrey Jay Sherman; daughter, Jennifer Louise (Sherman) Miller; grandson, David Keith LeCureux Jr.; sister, Lucy Norene (Sherman) Hill; twin sister, Eleanor Josephine (Sherman) Dougherty; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Sherman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and the interment will take place in Watertown Township Cemetery in Tuscola County. Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 11 to May 19, 2020.