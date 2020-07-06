Alta Roberta Boos, a resident of the Harbors in East Tawas, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City. Alta was 101 years of age!
Alta was one of five children born to Frederick and Ethel (Noble) Rollin, in Alabaster on Feb. 1, 1919. After high school graduation, she worked as a waitress at the former Holland Hotel where she met her husband Charles. She and Charles celebrated 34 years of marriage until he passed away in December of 1972.
Alta is survived by their three daughters, Faye (Frank) Kostera of Macomb, Barbara Melin of Tawas City and Debra Yurik of Clinton Township. She will never be forgotten by her grandchildren, Matthew, Carrie and James; great grandchildren, Nathan, Brandon, Justin, Lauren and Nolan; nephew, Robert (Barbara) Rollin; and nieces and nephews.
Alta was part owner of a classic bookstore in Detroit, and worked in Iosco County Library System. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing the organ, reading and knitting beautiful afghans for each member of her family.
Alta is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Boos; brothers, Cecil, Harold and Robert; and sister, Elsie.
Alta resided in Detroit, Warren, Tawas, Shelby, and eventually came back home to Tawas. She has made the Harbors Assisted Living her home for the last six years. Alta was a very active woman and proudly proclaimed the secret to a long and healthy life was to "Keep Moving!" She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Cremation has taken place and a graveside prayer service will be held on Monday, July 27 at 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Tawas City. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.