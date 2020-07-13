Amy Lou Doll of Prescott passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, age 48 years.
Amy was born on Sept. 17, 1971 in Tawas City to Todd and Kathleen Doll. She graduated from Tawas Area High School, then furthered her education at Northwood University where she attended college for three years.
Amy was full of life and truly lived each day to the fullest! She approached each day positively and exuded creativeness and total happiness!! Amy was extremely outgoing and loved to decorate and design.
Recently she got involved with woodworking and building her own style of furniture. Amy worked with her family in the furniture business for many years and with her fun loving personality, she was very successful. Amy will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her!
Amy is survived by her father, Todd William Doll of Tawas City; her brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Carmela Doll of East Tawas; one nephew, Trey Doll; and several aunts, cousins and extended family. Amy was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Doll; maternal grandpa and grandma, Wayne and Sally White; paternal grandpa, E. Doll; paternal grandma, Donaline Walters; uncle, John White; and cousins, Jill Moore and John Anderson.
Amy's family will welcome friends for a time of visitation on Saturday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. Her funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery in East Tawas.
With regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, guests are encouraged to wear face cover and practice physical and social distancing while in the funeral home. The funeral home will have face covers if guests do not have their own.
In lieu of flowers, Amy's greatest wish would have been for those wanting to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to make a donation to her only nephew, Trey Doll, college fund. An online guest registry is available to leave a message of love and support at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.