Andrew C Raymond
1963 - 2020
Andrew C. Raymond, 56 of Oscoda, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at his home.
Born Aug. 31, 1963 to Clarence G. and Patricia M. (Donovan) Raymond in Detroit, he was raised on the east side of Detroit. Andrew graduated from Oscoda High School and enjoyed a career as a carpenter in the Ann Arbor area. In 2004, he moved to Oscoda. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a gentle, giving soul, who would give you the shirt off his back. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Andrew is survived by his daughter, Ellen (Chris Oesterling) Raymond and his son, Brain (Marie) Raymond, four grandchildren, Mila Oesterling, and Drake, Harrison, and Eva Raymond, four sisters, Mary Morse, Ann McCabe, Julie Raymond, and Clarice Higgins, five brothers, Patrick, Richard, Larry, Matthew, and Robert Raymond, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, including his special niece, Michelle Markley and her family. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Gerald and James Raymond.
Cremation arrangements were made through Gillies Funeral Home, Lincoln.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Aug. 21 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gillies Funeral Homes
104 W Alger
Lincoln, MI 48742
(989) 736-8195
