Andrew Thomas (Andy) Thornton of Oscoda passed peacefully in his sleep at his home during the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. He was 37 years old.
Andrew was born a blonde-haired, blue-eyed bouncing baby boy to overjoyed parents Nancy A. Orvis, of Coral, and Gary L. Thornton, of Tawas, on Nov. 28, 1982. Andrew spent most of his early years between the Gaylord and Grand Rapids areas.
He attended Lakeview Community High School near Coral and after high school continued on to become employed at a local factory making car parts for several years which he would later use as stepping stone to gain employment with Kalitta Air in the late 2000s upon returning to the Oscoda area. He leaves behind a legacy of humor and good nature.
To the people who knew him, he was a "kind-hearted respectable man" who "had this way about him that everyone loved," the kind of soul that "would give the shirt off his back to anyone that needed it." Andrew always had "a big heart and big smile."
Foremost in thought are his children Hannah, age 9, and Caleb, age 7. There are no words to express the tragic loss of life these children have suffered. He is survived by his parents, Nancy (John) Orvis and Gary (Holly) Thornton; his grandfather, William Neil Thornton of Tawas; siblings, brother Michael W. Franken of Grand Rapids, and sisters Nichole J. Kooistra of Coral, Catherine M. Thornton of Gaylord, Meredith (Brent) Feole of Gaylord, Allison (Will) Andrew of Westland and Katelynn L. Thornton of Gaylord.
There will be a visitation service on Friday, Jan. 31 from 4 until 6 p.m. and again between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, with the memorial service commencing at 3:30 p.m. Both Friday and Saturday services will be held at Buresh Funeral Home, Oscoda. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
