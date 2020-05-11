Angela Lynn Wilson (Groff), age 46, of Tawas, passed away May 6, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born on Oct. 7, 1973, to the late Willard and Helen Groff. Angie married the love of her life, Chad Wilson, on June 25, 2011. Angie started working at Northland Area Federal Credit Union while in high school. She continued there for 28 years becoming the Assistant Vice President of Accounting.

She loved her dogs, fishing, reading, watching movies, gambling and shopping in the city. Angie's greatest joy was when she was spending time with family. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly.

Angie is survived by her husband, Chad Wilson; step-son, Sayje; step-daughter, Lakelynn; mother-in-law, Kristie Wilson; father-in-law. Kelly Wilson; brothers, Dennis Groff and Dickie (Polly) Groff; sister-in-law, Shannon (Randy) Ludwig; nieces and nephews, Kristy Groff (Randy), Zach (Bridgette) Groff, Brandon (Natasha) Groff, Kiara Ludwig and Keaton Ludwig; great nieces and nephews, Noah, Olivia, Timothy, Clayton, Bristol and Braxton; and many more aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation for Angela will be held with precautions due to the current pandemic, limiting the number of attendees at a given time. Her family will receive guests at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City from 12:30 until 1:15 p.m. on Friday, May 8. She will be laid to rest in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery with a graveside committal service at 2:30 p.m. Condolences can be sent to Buresh Funeral Home, 416 Whittemore St., Tawas City, MI 48763. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced.

