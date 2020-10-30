1/1
Angela Marie Barnett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beautiful at the age of 53, Angela Marie Barnett of Oscoda passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1967 in Pontiac to Sandra Lee Aulgur and Berlin Wayne Batey. Angela was many things, one of which was an entrepreneur. She and her husband, Matthew, owned and operated Route 23 BBQ in East Tawas and she also owned her own massage therapy business, Touching Life Massage, that was located at Salon 121 in Oscoda.
Angela was currently enrolled at the Apostolic Bible College where she was working towards her ministry license. She enjoyed baking, gardening, teaching, praying, spending time reading her Bible, going to the beach, her morning sunrise walks with her good friend, Mary, and most of all, spending time with her beloved family and friends.
Angela was a member of the Northeast Sanctuary Church in Alpena and her relationship with Jesus was the foundation of her life. Anyone who encountered Angela was met with a joyful smile and a wonderful spirit so full of life. She had a way with people that put everyone around her at ease and her work became her ministry to others.
Angela is survived by her loving husband, Matthew Barnett; her children, Joshua, Noah and Sarah Barnett; parents, Sandra (Dale) Aulgur and Berlin (Jill) Batey; brothers, Steve, Kevin and David Aulgur; beloved dog, Abby Mae; and special friends, Dana O'Neal, the Baxters, Mary Murawa, the Bruning family, the Baldwin family, the church family and her Salon 121 family. She was preceded in death by GGK and her sweet dog, Maggie.
The family will welcome friends on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 from noon until the time of service beginning at 2 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Memorial contributions can be made to the family and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Oct. 30 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved