Beautiful at the age of 53, Angela Marie Barnett of Oscoda passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1967 in Pontiac to Sandra Lee Aulgur and Berlin Wayne Batey. Angela was many things, one of which was an entrepreneur. She and her husband, Matthew, owned and operated Route 23 BBQ in East Tawas and she also owned her own massage therapy business, Touching Life Massage, that was located at Salon 121 in Oscoda.
Angela was currently enrolled at the Apostolic Bible College where she was working towards her ministry license. She enjoyed baking, gardening, teaching, praying, spending time reading her Bible, going to the beach, her morning sunrise walks with her good friend, Mary, and most of all, spending time with her beloved family and friends.
Angela was a member of the Northeast Sanctuary Church in Alpena and her relationship with Jesus was the foundation of her life. Anyone who encountered Angela was met with a joyful smile and a wonderful spirit so full of life. She had a way with people that put everyone around her at ease and her work became her ministry to others.
Angela is survived by her loving husband, Matthew Barnett; her children, Joshua, Noah and Sarah Barnett; parents, Sandra (Dale) Aulgur and Berlin (Jill) Batey; brothers, Steve, Kevin and David Aulgur; beloved dog, Abby Mae; and special friends, Dana O'Neal, the Baxters, Mary Murawa, the Bruning family, the Baldwin family, the church family and her Salon 121 family. She was preceded in death by GGK and her sweet dog, Maggie.
The family will welcome friends on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 from noon until the time of service beginning at 2 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Memorial contributions can be made to the family and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.