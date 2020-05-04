Ann Serda (nee Evril), 77, of Tawas City, passed away on April 30, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Ann was born in Tawas City to Clyde and Hattie Evril on Sept. 29, 1942. After graduating from Tawas High School, she went on to earn a degree in education from Central Michigan University. After leaving education, Ann worked as a secretary/switchboard operator for many years in the Detroit area.

Ann is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joseph, whom she married on Aug. 6, 1966. She is also survived by her two children, Lisa (Mike) Ansel and Scott Serda; grandchildren, Aidan, Audrey and Nick; daughter-in-law, Heather Whitford; the Whitford/Baldwin family; cousin, Bill Turner; and countless other loving family members and friends.

Ann was a devoted parishioner at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas City. She enjoyed cooking, reading, crocheting and playing cards with friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service/celebration of life will be held at a later date. She will rest in peace at Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 300 North Street W., Tawas City, MI 48763 are appreciated.

