It is with great sadness that the family of Ann Shirley Sammut, of Tawas City, announces her passing on Feb. 6, 2019 at the age of 83.

Ann was the loving wife of William "Willy" Sammut, who passed away in 2013. She is survived by her children, William Sammut, Renae Grisdale, Denise Atkin and Yash Sammut, along with their spouses, and her grandchildren, Eric, Adam, Steven, Jaye, Carrie, Bradley and Jason; as well as great grandchildren, Andre, Silas, Emerson, Herbie, Reed, Dexter, Marah and Analeigh.

Ann will be fondly remembered by family and friends for her adventurous spirit, love of friends and extended family, generous heart and enjoyment of life.

A memorial will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery on Thursday, May 30 at 12:30 p.m. followed by a luncheon to celebrate a life well lived.

