|
|
Ann Thompson, 89, of Greenbush, MI passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Jamieson Nursing Home in Harrisville.
Ann was born in Alpena in 1930 to James and Anna Mero. She married Howard Thompson and spent 20 years as an Air Force wife. She and her husband moved to Greenbush in 1977.
Ann opened Customized Ceramics in her home and made ceramics for many years. She was known for the beautiful sea gulls she made.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, a brother, a daughter and two granddaughters. She is survived by her husband, Howard; son, Patrick; daughter-in-law, Linda; daughter, Jacqueline; daughter, Michelle; and nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda Friday, Dec. 27 from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 4 p.m.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 22 to Dec. 31, 2019