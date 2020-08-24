1/
Anna Elma Bronson
Anna Elma Bronson, age 93, of Tawas City passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at Independence Village in Oxford, with family by her side.
Anna was born Sept. 16, 1926 in Brownstown to the late George and Regina (Manthey) Witte. She married Jack David Bronson on June 9, 1962 and together raised two sons, David and Chris.
Anna was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas City. She enjoyed her life she had with Jack and spending time with family and friends.
Anna is survived by her loving husband, Jack; sons, David (Wendy) Bronson of Brandon Township and Chris Bronson of Huntsville, Ala.; grandchildren, Elle (fiancé Aaron McLemore) Bronson and Mathew Bronson.
According to Anna's wishes, cremation has taken place. She will be laid to rest in Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Tawas City at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Emanuel Lutheran Church School Fund, 300 North Street, Tawas City, Michigan 48763. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Aug. 24 to Sep. 1, 2020.
