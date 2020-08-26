1/1
Anna Langnau
Anna Langnau, age 91, of Tawas City and formerly of Rockledge, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Tawas Village.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1929 in Dunbar, W. Va. to the late Jonathan and Virginia Carney (nee Workman). Anna grew up in Dunbar before moving to Pontiac where she worked in the financial aid department at Oakland University for 14 years.
She later moved to Rockledge, Fla. and thoroughly enjoyed working into her 80s at the Strawberry Patch Gift Shop. Anna has been living in Tawas City for the past year. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, reading and she had a devoted love for her church, Rockledge United Methodist Church.
Anna is survived by three daughters, Nancy (Christopher) Skillman of Tawas City, Julie Deck of San Francisco, Calif. and Lori (Tim) Matson of Rockledge, Fla.; step daughter, Barbara (Dan) McKane of Canton; sister, Rosalyn Duff of Rockledge, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Brianna, Natalie, Dustin, Kimberlee, Derek, Bryan, Adam, Jessica, Kevin and Maria; and 11 great grandchildren, Houston, Beckett, Virginia, Alton, Lauren, Witt, Nash, Owen, Joni, Patrick and Kevin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Langnau in 1995; son, Richard Sumpter; son-in-law, Randy Deck; step son, Patrick Langnau; and 12 siblings.
Private arrangements were made through Buresh Funeral Home of Tawas City. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Rockledge United Methodist Church, 1935 S. Fiske Blvd., Rockledge, FL 32955. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Aug. 26 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buresh Kobs Funeral Home
416 Whittemore St
Tawas , MI 48763
989-362-8191
