Anna Ruth Adams of Saucier, Miss. passed away peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 93 on May 8, 2019. Anna was born Sept. 8, 1925, Philadelphia, Penn., to John and Mary Revels.
After traveling as an Air Force spouse to various Air Force bases in the United States, she and the children followed her husband to Germany where Thomas Sr. was stationed from 1963 to 1968, They then moved to Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda. She resided in Oscoda, until 2006, when she moved to Saucier, Miss.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas E. Adams Sr., her sister Mary R. Revels and her eldest daughter Anna R. Rogers.
Anna is survived by her daughter Karen J. Towne and Randy, of Prince Frederick, Md. and her son Thomas E. Adams Jr. and daughter in law Laura, of Saucier, Miss. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
The family will hold a private memorial service for Anna in Washington D.C., later in May.
A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, Long Beach, MS.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from May 10 to June 7, 2019