Annabelle Mae Nickell, age 6, of National City passed away peacefully Saturday morning, March 28, 2020 under the loving care of her family at her grandparent's home.
Annabelle was born Aug. 27, 2013 in Tawas City. She attended Clara Bolen Elementary. Annabelle was a very caring and big hearted little girl with a heart of gold. She didn't like sad faces and did her best to make you smile.
Annabelle loved being a big sister and her family more than anything. She got the idea to play a joke on the family by smearing toothpaste on the toilet seat and put soap on Kaiden's toothbrush. She loved tomatoes and wanted to be a chef like Mama and Grandma.
Annabelle would play "Go Fish" with anyone who wanted to play. She loved to sing and dance, play outside, watching The Three Stooges. She lived her six years to the fullest saying, "If life gave you lemons, you ate lemons."
Annabelle is survived by her mother, Teresa; brothers, Kaiden and Ivan; grandparents, Rod (Marti) Nickell; uncle, Rodney (Nicole) and their four children; aunts, Jessi (Greg) Freehling and their two children, and Aurelia (Jason) Melms and their two children; and numerous friends she's made at school.
Annabelle has been buried at Pioneer Cemetery in National City. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date and will be announced as soon as it is available. Those wishing to offer online condolences may do so at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
