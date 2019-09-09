|
Annajean Sherman Elvey passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 after a brief stay at Tawas Village in East Tawas, age 84 years.
She was born in Detroit to Jay J. and Rhea M. (Sylvester) Sherman on July 2, 1935. Annajean spent her childhood years growing up on the west side of Detroit, while her summers were spent at her family cottage on Lake Huron in East Tawas.
She graduated with the June Class of 1953 from Cass Tech High School in Detroit. She continued her education by attending the University of Alaska at College (Fairbanks) Alaska. In 1957 she graduated from the University of Alaska earning her Bachelor of Science degree.
Throughout her life, Annajean enjoyed letter writing, reading and the beauty of nature. She had a passion for all animals and their welfare was a true priority to her. Annajean appreciated her nieces, Lynda and Cynthia Selde, and her nephew, John Sherman that traveled to Michigan to visit and spend time with her.
Annajean was a Christian woman, who was deeply rooted in her Presbyterian faith. She married her husband, Thomas Christian Elvey, in Kirkland, Wash. on Aug. 6, 1955. Together they celebrated 47 beautiful years of marriage until his passing on Sept. 13, 2002.
Annajean is survived by her loving daughter, Luann Elvey of East Tawas; one sister, Betty Jane Selde of Walla Walla, Wash.; one brother, James "Jim" W. (Lucile "Lu") Sherman of Longmeadow, Mass; sister-in-law, Christena "Chris" Jennings-Collins of Alamogordo, N.M.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents; a brother, John David Sherman, who was a twin to Annajean's surviving sister, Betty Jane; and a nephew, Thomas Sherman.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services scheduled.
Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider one of the two following organizations. Annajean had a passion for the preservation of nature and the wildlife within, so a gift in Annajean's name to The Michigan Nature Association at 2310 Science Parkway, Suite 100; Okemos, MI 48864. The following organization is an important program called Bridging The Gap, which was established to help provide Detroit Cass Tech graduates with supplies and school items not generally covered through basic scholarships; The Triangle Society, Inc; c/o Cass Technical High School, 2501 Second Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201 (monetary gifts need to be made payable to The Triangle Society, "Bridging The Gap Program").
